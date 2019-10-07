Consumer confidence at lowest in 6 years, business confidence in the dumps; all this and more in Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Consumer confidence at the lowest in six years

Everybody knows the economy is in the midst of a consumption slowdown. It’s also obvious that consumer sentiment is down in the dumps. One important question is: How badly in the dumps? How badly has consumer sentiment been affected? The Reserve Bank of India’s Consumer Confidence index for September 2019 shows that the consumer perception of the current economic situation is the worst in the last six years. The RBI’s Consumer Confidence index—Current Situations—was at 89.4 in September, the lowest since September 2013, when India was facing a balance of payments crisis. Read more.

Business confidence the lowest since the global financial crisis

If the fall in consumer sentiment is bad, then business confidence is down in the dumps. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) September survey’s reading for the Business Assessment Index for the second quarter of the current fiscal year is at its lowest since the fourth quarter of FY09, when the fallout from the Lehmann collapse was at its peak. Business sentiment in manufacturing was not so bad even during demonetisation, nor was it so low during the so-called taper tantrum in 2013, when the country faced a balance of payments crisis. But what is perhaps more important is that future expectations, too, are very low. Read more.

Ideas for Profit: Future Lifestyle Fashions

Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLF) is among India's biggest retailers. It operates stores under two formats—Central and Brand Factory. The company's retail area spans 7.2 million square feet. Our in-house research team is bullish on the company because of its expanding store network, its diverse set of brands that gives it an edge and the correction in its stock price in recent times. Of course, this has to be weighed against the risks of high competition in India's branded apparel industry, the ongoing consumption slowdown, and product discounts. Read more.

