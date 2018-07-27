Connect more women entrepreneurs to marketplaces to drive growth: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said it is important to connect more women entrepreneurs to marketplaces to help drive the country's economic growth.

Speaking at the India launch of Etsy, a marketplace for creative goods, Kant said only 22 percent women in the country contribute to the GDP, compared to a worldwide average of 48 percent.

He added that GDP growth can be accelerated by providing more women with access to economic opportunities.

The US-based Etsy has about two million entrepreneurs on its platform, of which 87 percent are women.

The Nasdaq-listed company generated $3.3 billion in gross merchandise sales in 2017.

"We are excited to now have a team in India to support the existing community here and help more creative entrepreneurs in the region to share their work with the world through Etsy," Etsy India MD Himanshu Wardhan said.