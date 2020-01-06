Composite PMI for December sends positive signal, disinvestment of 3 PSUs on slow mode; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Composite PMI for December sends an unambiguously positive signal

The IHS Markit Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a gauge of private sector activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors, came in at 53.7 for December 2019, higher than what it was at the beginning of the year. The seasonally adjusted PMI bottomed out in October and has gone up in both November and December. Has the economy bottomed out? Read more.

Five lessons from India’s sustainable development scores

The UN has prescribed 17 so-called Sustainable Development Goals. The lofty goal is to ‘end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.’ The NITI Aayog has worked out indices to track the progress on most parameters. How has India scored? Read more.

Take strategic disinvestment seriously for the sake of the future

There are indications that the government’s strategic stake sale in three prominent public sector companies is going slow. This must not result in any kind of hasty reaction. The last thing that should happen is rigour being compromised and the process being completed in a slipshod manner. Read more.

Ideas for Profit | Correction in prices of this agri stock gives opportunity to accumulate

Despite a scattered and erratic monsoon, this agrichemicals company reported a decent performance in the September quarter. A healthy line up of new products and a strategic shift towards high-margin products makes our independent research team positive on the stock. A recent price correction offers an opportunity to accumulate. Read more.

A pharma micro-cap with a sound business and reasonable valuations

This microcap makes excipients (used for administering active pharmaceutical ingredients in a medicine) and aromatic chemicals. It has expanded capacity and won regulatory approval for export markets. The stock has surprised positively on the earnings front and valuations appear reasonable. Click here to know more about this stock.

