You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Competition Commission gives nod to Tata Steel's proposed acquisition of debt-ridden Bhushan Power & Steel

Business Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 11:34:13 IST

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI has approved Tata Steel's proposed acquisition of debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel.

"@CCI_India finds no appreciable adverse effect on competition in respect of Tata Steel's proposed acquisition of 100 percent of the total issued and paid-up capital of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited," the regulator said in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to the notice submitted to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the proposed combination involves the acquisition by Tata Steel, either directly or through a wholly owned subsidiary, of up to 100 percent of the total issued and paid up share capital of Bhushan Power and Steel, which is presently undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Bhushan Power and Steel owes about Rs 45,000 crore to its lenders and it was among the 12 non-performing accounts referred by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency proceedings in June last year.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 11:34 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores