Company law appellate tribunal adjourns hearing on Reliance Infratel asset sale to 2 May

Business PTI Apr 23, 2018 18:48:25 IST

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday adjourned to 2 May its hearing on the Reliance Infratel petition seeking permission to sell its tower and fibre assets.

Counsel appearing in the matter sought the adjournment following which a NCLAT bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya directed it to list on 2 May.

File image of Anil Ambani, chairman, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. Reuters

On 18 April, the tribunal had recalled its previous order which allowed debt-ridden Reliance Communications to proceed with the sale of its tower and fibre assets.

The sale of these businesses form an important part of the overall Rs 25,000 crore asset monetisation blueprint of the troubled company.

NCLAT had on 6 April partially allowed sale of the businesses, which was challenged by HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius) Ltd.

The apex court on 16 April stayed the order allowing the sale.

In December 2017, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio had struck a mega deal to acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, towers and optical fibre network of RCom, owned by his younger brother Anil Ambani.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 18:48 PM

