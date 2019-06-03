Commerce Ministry holds meet with stakeholders on 6 June to discuss ways to boost exports

New Delhi: Representatives of central and state governments, industry and exporters will meet on June 6 to discuss ways to boost exports amidst growing protectionism globally, an official said.

Members of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion and the Board of Trade will be meeting to deliberate upon all issues related to the country's trade, the official said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the meeting will be headed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and discuss various issues related to the industry. He was speaking with reporters at Phagwara in Punjab.

The Board of Trade (BoT), a 70-member top advisory body on external trade, would also seek views of all stakeholders on the forthcoming foreign trade policy (FTP).

It advises the government on policy measures related to the foreign trade policy in order to boost the country's trade. It last met in February.

On the other hand, the council provides a platform to state governments and UTs for articulating their perspective on trade policy to help them develop and pursue export strategies in line with the national foreign trade policy.

It was constituted in July 2015 to promote India's overseas shipments. The meeting assumes significance as states play a proactive role in promoting outbound shipments.

The commerce ministry has advised all the states to formulate their export policies and appoint export commissioners.

Since 2011-12, India's exports have been hovering at around $300 billion a year. During 2018-19, the country's exports touched $331 billion as against $303 billion in 2017-18.

Promoting exports helps a country create jobs, boost manufacturing and earn more foreign exchange.

After taking charge of the ministry on 31 May, Goyal held meetings with the officials of the department of commerce and industry on Saturday and Sunday.

Junior ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Prakash also attended the meetings.