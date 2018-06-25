Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Commerce minister Suresh Prabhu to seek investments from Australian pension funds

Business Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 16:26:51 IST

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will meet over 20 Australian superannuation or pension funds tomorrow in Sydney to seek investments in areas like infrastructure, waste management and airports.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Canberra and Sydney, starting from Monday, an official said.

India provides abundant opportunities for Australian funds in various sectors such as energy, transportation, housing, water, waste management, airports, ports, railways and other infrastructure-related segments.

Australia's superannuation funds are valued at 2.6 trillion Australian dollars ($1.93 trillion) as of December 2017. They are among the worlds largest in terms of volume.

File image of commerce minister Suresh Prabhu. AFP

File image of commerce minister Suresh Prabhu. AFP

The funds have exposure to various international markets. However, their exposure to Indian markets is still very limited, despite continued greater than average market returns in India, the official added.

The minister would inform them about the stability of the Indian economy and improved ease of doing business.

Foreign direct investment in India increased by about 3 percent to $61.96 billion in 2017-18.

"The agenda of the roundtable discussion is to deliberate and explore the opportunities available for Australian superfunds in the Indian market for stable and high returns," the official said.

The bilateral trade between India and Australia increased to $18 billion in 2016-17 from $14.11 billion in the previous fiscal. Trade balance is highly in favour of Australia.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 16:26 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma



No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}