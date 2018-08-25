Comcast to continue offering Fox's Big Ten Network

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp
Fox, which is being acquired by Walt Disney Co
The Big Ten Network is a joint venture between Fox and the Big Ten Conference, one of the largest college sports associations. The network shows college sports, including football, and has about 60 million subscribers across the United States and Canada.
Comcast will continue to offer the Big Ten Network in states such as Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Customers outside of the Big Ten states will have access to the Big Ten Network as part of Comcast's sports and entertainment package in the coming months as part of the deal, the companies said.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 05:05 AM