Comcast says Sky shareholders have until October 6 to accept offer

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp's bid of 14.75 pound for each Sky share will now remain open for acceptance until early October, the U.S. cable giant said on Wednesday, adding that it has received valid acceptances for shares representing 0.29 percent of Sky Plc to date.

Comcast said Sky shareholders have until Oct. 6 to accept its offer and the valid acceptances rose to 0.29 percent from 0.21 percent reported in August.

Nasdaq-listed Comcast gatecrashed Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox's attempt to buy the 61 percent of Sky that it does not already own earlier this year and its latest offer, higher than Fox's, has been recommended to shareholders by the broadcaster's independent directors.

