Comcast in talks to sell its stake in Hulu to Disney: CNBC

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp is in talks to sell its stake in Hulu to Walt Disney Co, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes 10 days after Hulu bought back wireless carrier AT&T Inc's stake in the U.S. entertainment streaming service for $1.43 billion.

With Comcast's stake, Disney will now have a 90 percent share in Hulu.

Comcast, Hulu and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.