Collapse of Thomas Cook Group Plc is 'big blow' to tourism sector in Goa: Industry body

Goa: Savio Messias, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) on Monday said that the of 178-year-old British tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc is a "big blow" to the tourism industry in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Messias said, "Not having Thomas Cook will be a big blow to TTAG. Last year, they alone were getting around 2000 passengers per week here. On average, a passenger stays for around 14 days, sometimes 21 days and sometimes seven days also. If you count the number of room nights, it is a very, very large number."

He continued, "Thomas Cook is a very reputed company, bringing in British tourists. British tourists are loved by the locals and the hotel industry. Thomas Cook has been operating for the last 25-30 years to Goa."

He also added that the association was holding talks with airlines and will also contact the Government to accommodate the tourists who were queued up to come to Goa.

"We are talking to other airlines to see how we can accommodate the tourists. We will have to find a way to bring them to Goa. We will also be talking to the Civil Aviation Ministry for ensuring the availability of other flights," Messias said.

UK travel giant Thomas Cook has collapsed under a pile of debt after talks with creditors failed, stranding hundreds of thousands of travellers, but the move will not have any impact on its India operations.

The company said in a statement that its board concluded that it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect.

However, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said in a statement that it is a completely different entity since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Canada-based multinational with varied interests across the globe.

"Post the transfer of its entire stake in TCIL to Fairfax, Thomas Cook UK ceased to be the promoter of Thomas Cook India Ltd from the said date. Since then, Thomas Cook UK has had no stake in TCIL," said it's Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon.