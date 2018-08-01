You are here:
Colgate-Palmolive India Chairman Vinod Nambiar resigns citing personal reasons

Business Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 15:02:39 IST

New Delhi: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) on Wednesday said that its Chairman Vinod Nambiar has resigned from the company.

Representative image. Colgate-Palmolive. Reuters.

Nambiar, who had joined CPIL in 1998, has cited personal reasons for the resignation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Vinod Nambiar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive (India) has informed the company of his decision to resign from the office of Director and Chairman of the Board due to his taking a leave of absence from Colgate Palmolive for personal reasons," the company said.

It further added that Nambiar will cease to be a Director with effect from 1 September, 2018.

Nambiar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director & Chairman of CPIL in 2015.


