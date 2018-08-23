Cognizant to acquire SaaSfocus for undisclosed amount to strengthen business in India, Australia

New Delhi: Cognizant on Thursday said it will acquire SaaSfocus, a provider of Salesforce consulting services, for an undisclosed amount as the IT major looks to further strengthen its business in the Indian and Australian markets.

SaaSFocus, which is privately held, offers digital transformation services leveraging the Salesforce platform.

It has over 350 Salesforce consultants in Australia and India and the team will join Cognizant, Cognizant Head (Asia Pacific) Jayajyoti Sengupta told PTI.

He added that the acquisition will help expand Cognizant's end-to-end digital transformation services and Salesforce cloud capabilities in the region, including India and Australia.

Cognizant already offers a wide range of Salesforce solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to certain closing conditions.

"This acquisition of a respected and successful Salesforce specialist underlines our commitment to helping clients in Australia and India digitally transform their businesses and reshape the way they interact with their customers," Sengupta said.

Combining Cognizant's global capabilities, deep domain expertise and digital solutions with SaaSfocus' specialised Salesforce consulting competencies will help SaaSfocus accelerate clients' digital transformation journeys, Amit Choudhary, Partner and Australia-New Zealand CEO of SaaSfocus, said.