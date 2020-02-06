Cognizant quarterly profit slumps 39%

(Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 39% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as financial companies spent less on the company's information technology services.

The company reported net income of $395 million (303.8 million pounds), or 72 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $648 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

