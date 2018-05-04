Coca-Cola to launch over 10 products a year through incubation, US softdrink giant plans to introduce dairy products soon

New Delhi: Beverage major Coca-Cola plans to launch 10 new products in India this year through its incubator which uses insights-based on consumer feedback. Besides, the company would also come out with new product range in the dairy segment, said a top company official.

"The idea of the incubator is to ensure that we can do many products," said Coca-Cola India and South West Asia President T Krishnakumar. "Our present target is to really first try 10 products a year and then eventually want to scale up 25 or 30 products because we see whole lot of activity happening in the market."

The company has a team in India and Shanghai at China, which can turn the consumer insight into a consumer product in just 12 weeks and then quickly get footprints of 30 percent of its national distribution now.

"We would keep renewing and refreshing our portfolio," he said adding that" we would try to renovate it with relevant and exciting product."

Earlier, under old model, the company used to develop a product based on consumer insight and then testing it in some small town and then correcting it before going forward, said Krishnakumar adding that this was a 2-3 year long process.

"The incubator model is about 12 weeks. It can take an idea or insight and make it into a product. We have done this and we can try a lot of product now quickly and scale up our portfolio by our big bottling system, which is effectively scaling up," Krishnakumar added.

Over the dairy segment, he said that the company has now tested waters in the market place and got learning about it.

"We have lot of learning from what ever we have done and we have absorbed the learning. Now we are reformulating and working on a range which will have a better connect with the consumer," he said.

Krishnakumar further added:"So you would see coming out with a range of dairy products."

The company would also continue to engage with farmers for its products.