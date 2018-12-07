Coca-Cola CEO Quincey to take on chairman role in April

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer James Quincey would take over the additional role of chairman, succeeding Muhtar Kent who will retire in April next year.

Kent, 65, who joined the beverage company in 1978, served as chief executive and chairman from 2009 until 2017 and continued as chairman after Quincey became the chief executive.

The company also said the board had elected Maria Lagomasino as lead independent director to succeed Sam Nunn, who would step down from board after 22 years as a director.

Coca-Cola announced in October company veteran Brain Smith would to take over the role of president and chief operating officer beginning next year.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.