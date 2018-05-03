Co-working space developer Smartworks expands Bangalore operations; now offers a million sq ft country-wide

India has seen a surge in shared workspace providers in the recent years. The demand for co-working spaces is increasing. Start-ups and SMEs stand to save as much as 15–20 percent by working in a co-working space, while enjoying the benefits of a fully functional, plug-and-play modern workplace.

Lots of investments are being made into co-working space and several start-ups are looking to expand with their alliance with builders, according to a Knight Frank report.

The player to expand its footprint lately has been Smartworks that has launched a new facility in Bangalore with a footprint of 3 lakh square feet and 6,000 seats taking the company’s total office space to 10 lakh square feet in India.

The company’s plan is to grow its footprint by nearly 400 percent with its new centres in other tier-1 cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

With this launch, Smartworks is taking its total number of centers in India to 15 across nine cities namely, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Besides Bangalore, the Silicon Valley prompted Smartworks is expanding in Chennai due to the rising demand there, a company release said. The first facility in Chennai in Guindy was booked out 100 percent within two months of its launch which led to the new 1,500 seater facility in OMR across 85180 sq. ft. area which has been presold 50 percent prior to its launch, the company claimed.

Similarly, the Hyderabad facility has also been presold 50 percent, owing to an increased demand for workspaces in southern states of India. While in Mumbai, the company is adding another 900 seat capacity centre in Fleet House, in addition to the facility at Indiabulls in Lower Parel and Hyderabad next to be launched soon.

Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks, said: “With our upcoming expansions, we are reaching exponential growth levels, both in terms of revenue and office experience for our employees.

Besides Smartworks, the other players in the those run by firms like WeWork, Office Pass, Awfis, myHQ, AltfCoworking, amongst others.

On an average, the cost per seat per month in a co-working centre in a region like NCR is in the range of 10,000–15,000 in central business district (CBD) Delhi and Rs. 12,500–15,000 in CBD Gurugram.

With prime rentals in Gurugram averaging Rs 250 per sqft per month, an office space of 700 sqft, housing 10 employees, would amount to a whopping Rs 75,000 per month. Currently, NCR and Mumbai figure prominently on the seat availability front, followed by cities such as Bangalore and Kolkata. Mumbai accounts for a substantial amount of transactions as well, the Knight Frank report said.