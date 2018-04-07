CNBC-TV18 hosts 13th edition of India Business Leader Awards; Kumar Mangalam Birla named Outstanding Businessman of the Year

New Delhi: CNBC-TV18’s annual awards night – the ‘India Business Leader Awards’ (IBLA) was held in New Delhi on Friday. The event honored high-achievers, outstanding leaders and true visionaries of corporate India. CNBC-TV18 felicitated personalities who have contributed their expertise to bring about an equitable economic growth and have excelled in building profitable, sustainable and socially conscious businesses.

The awards were presented by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, government of India and Hasmukh Adhia, Finance Secretary.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of chronicling entrepreneurial India’s growth and evolution. For more than a decade, The India Business Leaders Awards has emerged as a destination to celebrate ideas & entrepreneurship.”

The 13th Edition of IBLA followed the theme of “Leaders of Change” and highlighted the efforts of those stalwarts who believe in creating equitable and profitable businesses with a laser sharp focus on specialization, innovation and differentiation. (Highlights of the awards night can be tracked using the #CNBCTV18IBLA #LeadersOfChange)

Here is the list of winners:

Outstanding Company of the Year Award -- Motherson Sumi; Outstanding Business Leader of the Year award -- Kumar Mangalam Birla; Most Promising Company of the Year award -- RBL Bank; Brand of the year -- Motilal Oswal; Brand of the Year (Jury special commendation) -- Vicks; State of the Year -- Chhattisgarh; Lifetime Achievement award -- Arundhati Bhattacharya; Hall Of Fame -- Late Deshbandhu Gupta; Outstanding Contribution to Brand India -- India Blind Cricket team; Young Turks Startup of the Year -- Blackbuck; Young Turk of the Year -- Zomato; The Disruptors -- JIO; Emerging Disruptors -- Hector Beverages; Entertainment Leader of the Year -- Ranveer Singh; CNBC Asia's India Business Leader of the Year -- Ajay Piramal; CNBC Asia's India Disruptor of the Year -- Keshav Murugesh; CNBC Asia's Corporate Social Responsibility -- Adar Poonawalla; CNBC Asia's India Talent Management -- Rana Kapoor.