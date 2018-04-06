CNBC-TV18 enters digital space as Ravi Shankar Prasad launches website for business news channel

Network18 introduced the digital counterpart of its flagship business news brand CNBC-TV18 on Friday, with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launching the website for the business news channel during the India Business Leader Awards.

Manish Maheshwari, the CEO of Network18 Digital said CNBCTV18.com aims at driving deeper engagement with the audience. "We want to break the clutter. Our emphasis will be on quality rather than quantity. We have set up a team that will produce accurate, credible and relevant content that provides distinctive value to the audience. We will invest enough time in decoding the behaviour of our readers to offer them an unmatchable experience," Maheshwari said about the launch.

Shereen Bhan, the managing editor of CNBC-TV18 said that the channel promises to provide truly integrated business newsroom experience to the users. "CNBCTV18.com will be the destination for a truly integrated business newsroom that packs live streaming of CNBC-TV18 content, special shows, videos, and compelling analysis. The launch of CNBCTV18.com is an important milestone in our evolution as India’s most watched and most trusted business news brand," she said.

The website promises to offer in-depth news coverage, analysis and other easily-accessible information on business, the stock market and the economy. The site wishes to offer fresh perspectives on entrepreneurship, leadership, start-ups and other finer aspects of business and economy in various multimedia formats.

Binoy Prabhakar, editor of CNBCTV18.com said, “CNBCTV18.com’s aim is to shine a light on the most important financial trends, leveraging the full power of CNBC-TV18 to deliver sharp news and featuring in-house and outside experts to share in-depth analysis. All the CNBC-TV18 products such as the website, apps, a daily newsletter and podcasts, among others, have been created to deliver news and information efficiently and effectively to our audiences,"

The site will also have a separate weekend edition, which will provide columns on food, books, parenting, health and fitness, women’s special, luxury, travel as well as offbeat stories.

Users can access CNBCTV18.com through the following outlets:

Website: https://www.cnbctv18.com

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.network18.cnbctv18

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/cnbc-tv18/id1353781941?mt=8

Disclaimer: CNBC-TV18 is a part of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, which also owns Firstpost.