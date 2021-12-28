CMS Info Systems IPO: Shares likely to be allotted today; here's how to check your allotment status

Allotments can also be checked on the Link Intime India Private Limited, which is the registrar to the public issue

CMS Info Systems Ltd, a leading cash management company will likely announce its share allotment today, 28 December. As per BSE, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.95 times.

The IPO of CMS Info Systems was being offered at a price band of Rs 205-216 per share. The cash management company’s Rs 1,100 crore public issue was an entirely offer for sale.

CMS Info Systems promoter, Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, previously held 100 percent of the company. After the public issue, its shareholding went down to 65.59 percent. The shares of the company were fetching a premium of Rs 5 and the grey market premium, indicating a flat listing.

Those investors who had bid for the issue can go to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website to check their allotment status through the following procedure:

Visit the Bombay Stock Exchange Website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Click on Equity under issue type option given on the BSE main page

Select CMS Info Systems Limited under the issue name

Key in the application number along with your PAN card ID

Submit the details and check your CMS Info Systems allotment status

Allotments can also be checked on the Link Intime India Private Limited, which is the registrar to the public issue.

Method to check is as follows

-Go to the Link Intime India Private Limited portal - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

-Select the CMS Info Systems IPO to see if the allotment is finalized

-Select one of the three modes- Application number, Client ID or PAN ID- given on the page

-Select between ASBA and non-ASBA in application type options given on the page

-Key in your details and submit to view status

Those bidders who are not able to get share allotment, will see initialisation of refunds on 29 December. Investors who are allotted shares will see them credited in their demat account by 30 December. The CMS Info Systems shares will be listed on the share markets on 31 December, according to Economic Times.

CMS Info Systems is a cash management service which deals with managing assents, banks, technology solutions for financial institutions and organized retail and e-commerce companies in the country.

The company registered a profit of Rs 168.5 crore in the financial year 21, a sharp increase from its profit of Rs 134.7 crore in the previous year.