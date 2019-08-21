Big filing days: ClearTax launches ITR filing initiative on 21 and 22 August; announces rewards for users

The deadline for filing Income Tax returns (ITRs) is just around the corner. A lot of anxiety surrounds tax filing in the run-up to the due date for filing income tax returns. Taxpayers face undue pressure of last-minute filing and need a quick and easy way to finish their compliance in a timely manner.

Bangalore-based financial-technology platform ClearTax, that provides solutions for Income Tax return filing, GST and Mutual Fund investments, has launched ‘Big filing days’ on 21 and 22 August 2019.

"ClearTax has launched the first version of ‘Big Filing Days’ on 21 and 22 August 2019 to help taxpayers file their taxes on time," the company said.

The ‘Big Filing Days’ offer rewards to the company's users if they finish filing on the given dates. The rewards offered by ClearTax include Netflix subscriptions handed out every minute, and Google Home smart speakers every hour and a free trip to Thailand every day.

This is the first time in India that such a large-scale tax-filing event has been created for tax filers. In addition to these rewards, all users who file taxes on ClearTax will separately get an assured basket of rewards worth Rs 10,000.

ClearTax has extended these rewards till 31 August 2019.

To participate in the event, a taxpayer has to log on to cleartax.in or download the ClearTax e-filing app and finish filing IT returns. Those who complete tax filing on 21 and 22 August 2019, will be eligible for the rewards.

Commenting on the announcement, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, ClearTax, said, "This is a unique offering from ClearTax. We want every taxpayer to be rewarded for paying taxes and filing their returns."