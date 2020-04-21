City Union Bank gets RBI nod for reappointing N Kamakodi as MD and CEO for 3 years

New Delhi: Private sector lender City Union Bank on Tuesday said it has got RBI nod for reappointment of MD and CEO N Kamakodi.

The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval vide e-mail dated 20 April, 2020, for the reappointment of N Kamakodi as the MD&CEO of the bank, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It said Kamakodi's reappointment is for a further period of three years with effect from 1 May, 2020.

City Union Bank stock was trading 2.18 percent down at Rs 128 on the BSE.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.