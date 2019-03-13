Citigroup looks to speed up 2019 expense cuts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has accelerated some of its 2019 plans to cut expenses through "simplification" of its organisation and improvements in its internal processes, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Mason made the comment in response to a question about whether the bank has ways to reduce expenses if revenues fall short of expectations.

Mason also said that first quarter revenue from fixed-income and equity trading looks like it will be down by percentages in the "high single-digits" from a year earlier.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.