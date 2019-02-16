Citi U.S. economic index posts steepest weekly fall since 2011

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citi Research's gauge on U.S. economic data surprises fell 40.7 points this week for its biggest weekly decline since June 2011, as the latest data on retail sales and factory output fell far short of market expectations.

The Citi barometer, which measures whether U.S. economic data come in weaker or stronger than analysts forecast, is monitored by traders for the U.S. growth trajectory. It stood at -23.6 points on Friday, down from 17.1 points a week earlier.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.