Citi sees case for Fed to cut rates 50 basis points in July

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citi economists said on Friday if the Federal Reserve decides to lower U.S. interest rates next month, it would do so with a bold 50 basis-points cut, together with an earlier end of its balance sheet reduction.

They said they maintain a base case the U.S. central bank would not lower borrowing costs at all in 2019, however, if economic data remains "sufficiently strong" and "a not unfavourable outcome" on trade between China and the United States occurs at next week's G20 summit in Japan.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)

