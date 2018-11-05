Cipla shares tank over 7% after pharma firm reports 15.64% fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

New Delhi: Shares of Cipla on Monday plunged over 7 percent after the pharma major reported a 15.64 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The stock dropped 7.33 percent to settle at Rs 563.90 on the BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 8.28 percent to Rs 558.10.

On the NSE, shares of the company tumbled 7.34 percent to close at Rs 562.50.

In terms of the equity volume, 7.70 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Cipla on Monday reported a 15.64 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 366.91 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 434.95 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 4,011.90 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 4,082.41 crore for the same period a year ago.