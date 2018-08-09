You are here:
Cipla shares jump 5% to Rs 661.90 after company posted 10% rise in Q1 net profit

Business Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 12:43:25 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Cipla on Thursday spurted nearly 5 percent after the company posted a 10 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock, after a positive opening, further jumped 4.49 percent to Rs 661.90 on BSE.

Representational image. Getty.

At NSE, shares of the company gained 4.73 percent to Rs 662.50.

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday posted a 10 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 451 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, driven by robust sales across various markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 409 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 3,939 crore in the quarter, as compared to Rs 3,525 crore earlier.


