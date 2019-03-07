Cinepolis intends to increase its footprint in India with 600 screens by 2022

Bengaluru: Cinepolis, one of the largest movie theatre circuits in the world, intends to increase its footprint in India by having 600 screens by 2022 while globally it wants to have 6,500 screens by the year-end.

"Cinepolis India is in 30 cities and Fun Cinema (another brand) is in 41 cities. Together we have 374 screens in 61 cities. Cinepolis expects to reach a target of

completing 600 screens by 2022 in India," Javier Sotomayor, director of Cinepolis Asia, told reporters Thursday.

Sotomayor was speaking at the announcement of the launch of its 10-screen megaplex in Forum Shantiniketan in Bengaluru.

The megaplex will have the first Cinepolis Junior in India.

Cinepolis Megaplex in Bengaluru will be the third in India after Pune and Thane.

Speaking about its global presence, Sotomayor said by 2018, the number of screens touched 6,016 in 18 countries and by end of the 2019 calendar year, it aims to increase its screens to 6,500.

The Middle East is also the core of the theatre circuit.

It started with Bahrain and will have its presence in Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

About the Cinepolis Junior in Bengaluru, Sotomayor said the specially designed Audi offers kids a space to enjoy the magic of movies.

It provides fun seating options with a designated play area which allows them to enjoy 15 minutes of playtime before every show.

