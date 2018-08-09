You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Chinese state media accuse U.S. of 'mobster mentality', vow to fight tariffs

Business Reuters Aug 09, 2018 07:05:51 IST

Chinese state media accuse U.S. of 'mobster mentality', vow to fight tariffs

By Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday accused the United States of a "mobster mentality" in its move to implement additional tariffs on Chinese goods, and warned Beijing had all the necessary means to fight back.

The comments mark a ratcheting up in tensions between the world's two largest economies over a trade dispute, which is already impacting industries ranging from steel to cars and causing unease over which products could be targeted next.

Beijing late on Wednesday said it would slap additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports, in retaliation to news the United States plans to begin collecting 25 percent extra in tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods from Aug. 23.

"The two countries' trade conflict, which is merely push and shove at the moment, is likely to escalate into more than just a scuffle if the U.S. administration cannot marshal its mobster mentality," state newspaper China Daily said in an editorial.

"China continues to do its utmost to avoid a trade war, but in the face of the U.S.'s ever greater demand for protection money, China has no choice but to fight back," it said.

So far, China has now either imposed or proposed tariffs on $110 billion of U.S. goods, representing the vast majority of its annual imports of American products. Big-ticket U.S. items that are still not on any list are crude oil and large aircraft.

"China has confidence in protecting its own interests, has many means," state broadcaster CCTV said on its early morning news show.

Another commentary, written by China Institute of International Studies research fellow Jia Xiudong and published in the overseas edition of the People's Daily newspaper, said the United States was trying to "suppress China's development".

China should consider "unconventional methods" such as the stimulus plan used by Beijing during the global financial crisis if needed to sustain economic growth, the Global Times newspaper, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, said in a commentary.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 07:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores