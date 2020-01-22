China’s growing interest in India’s auto market, Federal Bank’s asset quality improves in Q3; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Bank of America fund manager survey: Global tail risk shifts from trade war to US elections

Investors may be wondering if domestic equities are overheating. Here’s a take on global investors’ view on emerging markets (EMs). The EMs are the most favoured region for global fund managers, finds the January 2020 survey by Bank of America. Does that mean there’s still room for the rally to continue? Read here to find out.

Investors should keep a watch on China’s growing interest in India’s auto market

China’s interest in India’s automobile sector could be tactical, getting a foot in the door because an opportunity presented itself. If that’s the case, the major incumbents may have nothing much to worry. After all, both acquisitions made by Chinese companies are thanks to GM deciding to exit India. But it could be strategic too. Read here to know more.

Budget 2020 Chart Point | Why private sector capex needs to pick up

The government has been doing the heavy lifting on capital expenditure. But that’s not sustainable. Read here for today’s chart that looks at why the private sector needs to step up to the plate.

Ideas for Profit | HDFC AMC posts strong performance in Q3, should investors buy?

HDFC AMC’s performance was very good but its valuations are expensive too. The mutual fund industry is growing in size and HDFC AMC’s AUM mix is favourable. Read here to know if the stock is still worth adding to your portfolio.

Infrastructure: A great opportunity or a great myth?

The Budget season is back and the infrastructure theme, which typically gets the highest attention during this period, is again doing the rounds in the market. Read here for our analyst’s take on the sector and how you should deal with all the noise surrounding this sector’s investment potential.

Federal Bank – Navigating troubled waters well

Federal Bank’s asset quality improved in Q3 and slippages were largely from the identified pool of accounts. The conscious effort to shift the book towards retail and less risky assets is good. Its deposit franchise warrants more attention, going forward. Read here to know why our analyst thinks this stock inspires confidence.

