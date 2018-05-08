China will sign a currency swap agreement with Japan - Chinese government

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will sign a bilateral currency swap agreement with Japan, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, citing an article written by Premier Li Keqiang that was published by Japan's Asahi newspaper.

China will also grant a quota of Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) to Japanese investors, Li said in the article.

The Chinese government published a translation into Chinese of the premier's article.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

