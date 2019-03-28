China Vanke plans $995 million share sale to repay overseas debt

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell HK$7.81 billion ($995 million) worth of new H-shares to raise capital to repay its outstanding overseas debt financing.
China's No. 2 property developer by sales said it had agreed to sell 262.991 million new H-shares at HK$29.68 apiece in a share placement. The issue price represents a 5.02 percent discount to the previous close.
The net proceeds would not be used for the development of residential properties, it added.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 06:05:27 IST