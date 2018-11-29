China signs pact with India to inspect fish meal, fish oil imports

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India and China on Wednesday signed an agreement allowing Beijing to inspect imports of Indian fish meal and fish oil, as the two nations work out a broader trade deal following a thaw in relations this year.

The decision was part of discussions between India's commerce ministry and a six-member Chinese delegation, led by Vice Minister, General Administration of Customs of China, Hu Wei, on easing market access for exports of various farm products, the ministry said in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of a G20 meeting this week, aiming to build on the thaw in ties after a military standoff on their disputed border last year, officials said.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Neha Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.