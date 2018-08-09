You are here:
China has many means to counteract U.S. tariffs: Chinese state TV

Business Reuters Aug 09, 2018 06:05:17 IST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday China must counteract tariffs implemented by the United States and that Beijing had the confidence to protect its own interests as well as the means to do so.

Its comments came after China slapped additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports of fuel and steel products late on Wednesday. That was in retaliation against U.S. plans to begin collecting 25 percent extra in tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods from Aug. 23.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Paul Tait)

