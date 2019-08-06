China has halted purchase of U.S. farm products: China commerce ministry

(Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that Chinese companies have stopped buying U.S. agricultural products, and that China will not rule out imposing import tariffs on U.S. farm products that were bought after August 3.

The moves by China represent the latest escalation in its trade row with the United States.

