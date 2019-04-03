You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

China gas demand to reach 360 bcm in 2020: CNOOC

Business Reuters Apr 03, 2019 07:05:27 IST

China gas demand to reach 360 bcm in 2020: CNOOC

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's gas demand will reach 360 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020 and rise to 480 bcm by 2025, Li Hui, vice head of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) told a conference here on Wednesday.

China has put itself under pressure by signing too many long-term supply contracts at relatively high prices, he added.

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 07:05:27 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories




Cricket Scores