China gas demand to reach 360 bcm in 2020: CNOOC

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's gas demand will reach 360 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020 and rise to 480 bcm by 2025, Li Hui, vice head of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) told a conference here on Wednesday.

China has put itself under pressure by signing too many long-term supply contracts at relatively high prices, he added.

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin)

