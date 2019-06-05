China East Education raises $625 million in world's biggest education IPO - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Vocational training company China East Education Holdings Ltd has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering within the upper half of its targeted range, raising $625 million in the world's largest education float, two sources said.

The company based in Hefei, a provincial capital in eastern China, raised $625 million by selling 435.8 million primary shares at HK$11.25 each - within the upper half end of an indicative range of HK$9.8 to HK$12.26, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Jennifer Hughes and Stephen Coates)

