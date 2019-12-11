Chevron expects $10 billion-$11 billion charge in fourth quarter

(Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it is evaluating strategic alternatives, including divestment of gas-related assets in Appalachia shale, Kitimat LNG, and other international projects.

Chevron, which set a 2020 spending program of $20 billion (£15.59 billion), said these actions are estimated to result in non-cash, after tax impairment charges of $10 billion to $11 billion in its fourth quarter, with more than half related to the Appalachia shale.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

