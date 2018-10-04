You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Chanda Kochhar quits: Twitterati terms resignation as 'shocking' while some find CEO-Videocon association a 'lethal combination'

Business FP Staff Oct 04, 2018 19:51:28 IST

As the news of ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Managing Director Chanda Kochhar having sought early resignation and her request being accepted by the bank board with immediate effect broke, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to comment on the latest development. While some had wry comments to make, others even compared Kochhar's case to erstwhile liquor baron Vijay Mallya's.

Amar Singh, former Samajwadi member, termed as 'shocking' that a banker handpicked by KV Kamath as his successor should be facing the needle of suspicion of crime:

Rajat Sethi, advisor to Manipur CM, wondered why shouldn't Kochhar be put in the same league as the fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya:

Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress asked for Deepak Kochhar's passport to be impounded:

Shobha De, author and columnist wondered if Kochhar by resigning would get away 'scot free' from the allegations levelled against her:

A few alluded to the timing of Kochhar's 'early retirement':

The 'star banker's' resignation was linked to the investigation against her and many wondered if that was the reason for her leaving:

The Kochhar story of her splendid rise up the ranks at ICICI Bank has been an 'inspiration' to many, as also is her exit, pointed out some:


Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 19:51 PM

Also See






Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success



Top Stories




Cricket Scores