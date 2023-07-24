Championing superior corporate insurance benefits: A necessity for India Inc

The competition for top-tier talent is fiercer than ever, and thus Indian companies today need to look beyond traditional compensation methods to attract and retain talent. Along with a good salary, modern employees are increasingly looking for robust corporate insurance benefits, including insurance, retirement and other benefit plans. These benefits contribute significantly to job satisfaction and long-term employee retention.

Life, accident/disability, and retirement plans: Ensuring dinancial security

Life insurance, accident/disability insurance, and retirement plans each play distinctive roles in safeguarding employees’ financial stability.

Life insurance provides a financial cushion for the family, ensuring that they have support in the face of an unfortunate event like the employee’s demise. Employers can opt for a standard term life insurance for the entire organization as part of their insurance benefits.

Accident/Disability insurance comes to the rescue when an employee is unable to work due to a debilitating condition or illness, providing a reliable source of income. This benefit also provides a lumpsum amount in the event of an accidental death. This generally is a very affordable option to provide basic security to the employee.

Retirement plans, such as the Gratuity, Provident Fund and the National Pension Scheme offered by Indian companies, offer a secure financial future after the employee’s professional tenure ends and can prove to be a good long term retention tool.

Medical insurance: A crucial employee benefit

Medical insurance holds a critical position in the array of corporate insurance benefits. With healthcare costs on an upward trajectory, a robust medical insurance policy can provide employees with financial protection against a range of healthcare expenses, from hospitalization and surgeries to outpatient department (OPD) costs, diagnostic tests, and even maternity care. Including comprehensive medical insurance in the benefits package helps employees manage these healthcare expenses without eroding their savings.

Comprehensive medical insurance plans also cover pre-existing illnesses after a certain waiting period, ensuring that employees don’t have to bear the burden of high medical costs due to chronic or existing health conditions.

Moreover, medical insurance benefits can be extended to an employee’s family members, bringing peace of mind to employees who bear the responsibility of their family’s healthcare. Corporations that provide comprehensive medical insurance demonstrate a commitment to their employees’ health and well-being, which can significantly enhance job satisfaction and loyalty, reduce employee turnover, and promote a healthier, more productive workforce.

Incorporating wellness programmes and mental health support

The focus of corporate insurance is gradually shifting from just providing financial protection to promoting holistic well-being. Many modern corporations are integrating wellness programs, mental health support, and preventive care into their insurance benefits. With rising stress levels and lifestyle-related diseases in India, such initiatives are increasingly important. They offer crucial support to employees, contributing to a healthier, more productive workforce and fostering a positive work environment.

Emphasizing preventive care

Preventive care, which can be included as part of the corporate insurance plan, is becoming increasingly essential. Regular health check-ups, subsidized gym memberships, and wellness workshops can encourage employees to prioritize their health. This can lead to fewer insurance claims in the long run and promote a healthier, happier workplace.

Leveraging InsurTech for efficient and transparent insurance and benefits management

InsurTech, a combination of “insurance” and “technology”, is a rapidly growing sector that seeks to harness the power of modern technology to improve and streamline the insurance process. This technological revolution is sweeping across the insurance industry globally, including India, transforming the way insurance is bought, sold, and managed.

The key driving force behind InsurTech is its customer-centric approach. In the context of corporate insurance benefits, this translates into making insurance more accessible, understandable, and manageable for employees. Digital platforms developed by InsurTech firms allow employees to access their insurance policies anytime, anywhere, and from any device. They can view policy details, make claims, track claim status, and even renew policies, all with a few clicks. Advanced analytics offered by InsurTech can help corporations understand insurance utilisation patterns.

Insurtechs not only have the best experience when it comes to insurance, but they also provide a holistic healthcare platform with many additional products and services that supplement insurance.

Moving forward

Advocating for better corporate insurance benefits is an endeavour that requires understanding the diverse needs of employees, making the most of technological advancements in InsurTech, and offering flexible and holistic coverage options. Corporations in India that prioritize these elements can enhance their reputation as desirable employers and contribute significantly to their employees’ financial and overall well-being. This endeavor is not just a matter of securing financial futures; it’s about creating a supportive, nurturing corporate culture that values the well-being of its workforce above all else.

The author is Co-founder & CEO, Healthysure. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.