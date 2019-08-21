CG Power’s disclosures yet another wake-up call for investors; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

CG Power’s disclosures are another wake-up call for investors

Corporate governance lapses are again in the limelight. CG Power’s management shocked investors with revelations that meant its financials don’t reveal a true and fair picture. It went as far as to suggest a fraud having been committed but stopped short of naming who it had identified as likely culprits. Read here to know about the company's problems and what lies ahead.

This smallcap has good revenue visibility, trades at attractive valuations

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has a healthy order book position but delays in some of its defence order execution had affected its performance. But order execution is improving and the prospects for long term-earnings growth look good. Read here to see what our analyst has to say on the stock.

