Centre proposes amnesty scheme for gold; fine on gold above fixed quantity under scheme: Report

The government may soon announce an amnesty scheme for gold.

According to news reports, there will be a fine on gold above a fixed quantity under the proposed scheme. Details of the scheme have yet to be revealed.

According to sources, gold without receipt will have to be disclosed to the government and tax would be payable based on the rate set by the government, according to reports.

This is to prevent black money in gold investment.

Just like the income tax amnesty scheme, this gold amnesty scheme will be open for a definite time period and people caught with gold without proper bills will have to pay heavy tax, according to CNBC-TV18 news.

This gold amnesty scheme is part of the comprehensive gold policy that the government is working on as per think-tank Niti Aayog's suggestions two years ago, the report said.

