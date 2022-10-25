The union government is seeking to sell some of its shares in listed railway companies for raising money as reported to Mint by three people who are aware of the development. This comes at a time when the disinvestment target for the fiscal year looks increasingly out of reach. Based on the market conditions, blue chip railway companies like Rail India Technical and Economic Services Ltd, Indian Railway Construction Ltd, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd may be among the first to sell shares. However, other listed entities like Railtel Corp. of India Ltd, IRCTC and Indian Railway Finance Corp. Ltd (IRFC) may explore the possibility according to the sources cited above. With just five months left in the fiscal, the public listing of Life Insurance Corp. of India and the offers for sale of some firms have collectively raised just Rs 24,543.67 crore, which is far below the Rs 65,000 crore disinvestment target for FY23.

As per the sources, the Ministry of Railways has asked public sector firms under its ambit to consider whether they can sell new shares for raising capital, with the government also selling some of its shares. The move comes after greater freedom to the boards of central public sector undertakings was granted by the cabinet to pursue stake sales.

The 6 railway PSUS went public over the last 3 to 4 years, with the government’s shareholding in them ranging from 67 percent in IRCTC to over 86 percent in IRFC. The government may sell up to 10 percent of its stake via market offers according to the people cited above. At current market prices, a 10 percent sale in all 6 PSUS would fetch about Rs 12,000 crore.

The boards of these companies are likely to discuss and finalise the plans soon. However, the timing of such issues would be based on the market conditions, according to one of the individuals aware of the development. The railway has not yet decided on initiating the listing and divestment of stakes in other PSUS like Konkan Railway Corp., Dedicated Freight Corridor Corp. of India, and Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp.

