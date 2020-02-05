Centre expects 80% taxpayers to shift to new regime announced in Budget 2020: Report

The Centre expects 80 percent of taxpayers to shift to the new tax regime announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020, according to a report in The Times of India. This has become clear in a data analysis that showed a very large number of assessees did not avail House Rent Allowance (HRA) or other investment deductions, the report said.

Apart from lower rates, the new regime 'made life simpler', the article quotes a source as saying. Tax department officers told the paper that they were also optimistic that even those who would pay a marginally higher amount "may be attracted by the lack of hassles in the flat rate.”

Soon after the announcement of new income tax regime, the government on Saturday evening came out with a list of exemptions applicable for taxpayers switching to the new tax system.

"Last night one set of clarificatory notes was released, today there will be more. That the new scheme will eventually result in people paying more than in the old scheme, why would I come with such a system," Sitharaman said on 2 February.

She defended the new scheme by saying that it will benefit some taxpayers falling in certain brackets, if not all.

"…because the income cuts are deeper in the new scheme, we believe a taxpayer from a particular income bracket will be much better off coming into the new system. And the new system, however much I repeatedly say has no exemptions, there are some exemptions that we have allowed in the new system also," she said.

"In order to provide significant relief to the individual taxpayers and to simplify the Income-Tax law, I propose to bring a new and simplified personal income tax regime wherein income tax rates will be significantly reduced for the individual taxpayers who forgo certain deductions and exemptions," Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech.

Under the new tax proposal, people with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh will not have to pay any tax.

For income between Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, the tax rate (as earlier) is 5 percent.

Further, those with an income of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh will have to pay a reduced tax rate of 10 per cent; between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh 15 percent; between Rs 10 lakh and 12.5 lakh 20 percent; between Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh 25 percent; and above Rs 15 lakh 30 percent.

