Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Centre could decide on pension hike for organised sector employees this week; 40 lakh EPS subscribers may benefit

Business FP Staff Jun 27, 2018 11:43:37 IST

The Centre could, this week, take a call on increasing the minimum monthly pension handed out to retired organised sector employees by two to three times, a move that will benefit as many as 40 lakh subscribers, according to a media report.

A three-member committee constituted by the labour ministry, and the members of the central board of state-run pension fund operator EPFO could sit down to discuss pensions this week, reported the Mint.

Currently, retired organised sector employees receive Rs 1,000 per month, and that amount, according to the executive committee, is absolutely nominal.

The hike in minimum monthly pension is likely to cost the government around Rs 3,000 crore per annum.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

It’s unclear if pensions were discussed at the just concluded meeting of the central board of trustees’ of the EPFO. A report in The Economic Times had said that the proposal to raise the pension of retired organised sector employees could be tabled at that meeting.

“We have discussed that the minimum pension should be between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 instead of the present Rs 1,000,” Ravi Wig, a member of the committee was quoted assaying by the Mint earlier this week. Wig is also a central board member of the EPFO.

In March, a parliamentary panel had asked the government to assess the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) and consider a revision of the minimum monthly pension ofRs 1,000. The panel said that the amount was too low to fulfil even the basic needs.

In a blow to government employees, the EPFO, in February, decided to lower the interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.55 percent from 8.65 percent. In the previous fiscal, the EPFO had cut the rate to 8.65 percent from 8.8 percent in fiscal 2015-16.

In January, it was reported that pensioners under EPS-95 might be given a minimum of Rs 5,000 a month as interim relief, and Rs 7,500 eventually, in view of the assurances by the labour ministry. The All India EPS-95 Pensioners Sangharsh Samiti had said in a statement that the labour minister had assured its delegation, on 6 December, 2017, of meeting its demands.

There are about 60 lakh pensioners and some 40 lakh are handed out less than Rs 1,500 per month at a time when the government has about Rs 3 lakh crore of pension funds, the Samiti said


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 11:43 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores