Central public sector enterprises to implement 10% quota for economically weaker sections from 1 February

New Delhi: Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will implement the 10 percent reservation quota for economically weaker sections (EWSs) in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies from 1 February.

There were 339 CPSEs with a total investment of over Rs 13.73 lakh crore as on 31 March, 2018. They employed 10.88 lakh people, excluding casual and contractual workers, in 2017-18 compared to 11.55 lakh in the previous fiscal.

An order regarding the implementation of the EWS reservation has been issued by the Department of Public Sector Enterprises (DPE).

"All ministries/departments are requested to advice all CPSEs under their respective jurisdiction to ensure that 10 percent reservation for EWSs (as per the provisions of DoPT) would be effective in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies to be notified on or after February 1, 2019," the DPE said.

The DPE also asked the CPSEs to file a fortnightly report beginning from 15 February on vacancies filled by them under SC, ST, OBC, EWS and unreserved categories.

Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had asked all the ministries and government departments to issue necessary instructions to ensure that reservation for EWS is "implemented without fail" in respect of direct recruitment vacancies.

Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and socially and educationally backward classes and whose family has a gross annual income below Rs 8 lakh are indentified as EWSs for the benefit of reservation. There are certain other conditions to qualify for EWSs qouta.

The Constitutional amendment to provide the 10 percent quota in government jobs and higher education to the EWS among the general category received assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on 12 January.

Recently, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said his department has directed all the educational institutes, including the IITs, IIMs and the central universities, to implement the quota from the coming academic year.

"A similar order has been sent to all the state governments for the implementation of the quota. We have also given a formula on how to implement the 10 percent reservation without (affecting) the other categories' quota," he said.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.