Central bankers will look at options for responding to coronavirus - Mnuchin

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday central bankers will look at options for responding to the fast-spreading coronavirus as needed.

Mnuchin told reporters after a meeting of finance officials from the world's 20 largest economies that it was too early to speculate about the longer-term impact of the deadly outbreak, but more would be known in three to four weeks.

"I’m not going to comment on monetary policy, but obviously central bankers will look at various different options as this has an impact on the economy," Mnuchin said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Frances Kerry)

