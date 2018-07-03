Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Central Bank of India to raise Rs 8,000 cr to strengthen core capital to comply with Basel III norms

Business Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 11:56:40 IST

New Delhi: Public sector Central Bank of India will raise up to Rs 8,000 crore equity capital through various means, including a follow-on public offer, rights issue or a qualified institutional placement, to shore up its capital base.

The proposal was approved by shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting held on 30 June.

Central Bank will allot shares to raise capital through FPO/Rights/QIP in India or abroad up to the value of Rs 8,000 crore in such a way that the government shall at all time hold not less than 51 percent of the paid-up equity capital of the bank, the lender said in its annual report 2017-18.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The money is planned to be raised in one or more tranches.

The bank is required to maintain minimum common equity tier-I ratio of 5.50 percent plus capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 2.50 percent in the form of equity capital, tier-I plus CCB ratio of 9.50 percent and overall CRAR (capital to risk weighted assets ratio) of 11.50 percent by 31 March, 2019.

"To comply with the Basel III requirement, there is a need to increase the capital to further strengthen the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).

"Based on the business estimates your directors have decided to raise equity capital up to Rs 8,000 crore and the Bank may use equity capital raising options such as through public issue (ie follow-on-public issue)/rights issue /private placement, including QIP," the lender said in the report.

Central Bank said it will use the enhanced capital for the general business purposes of the bank.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 11:56 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores