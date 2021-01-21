CCI approves e-commerce giant Flipkart's acquisition of 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion
Flipkart and Aditya Birla Fashion had announced the agreement in October 2020 in which Aditya Birla Fashion would be issuing a 7.8 percent stake to Flipkart on a preferential basis.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 20 January approved a Rs 1,500 crore deal between Aditya Birla Fashion and Flipkart, which allows the latter, Flipkart Investments Private Limited (FIPL), to acquire a minority stake of 7.8 percent in the Birla Group-linked entity. "Commission approves acquisition of a 7.8 percent minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd by Flipkart Investments Pvt Ltd," the CCI, which is India’s nodal anti-trust regulator, said in a social media update.
Commission approves acquisition of a 7.8% minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd by Flipkart Investments Private Ltd pic.twitter.com/Jjxi9rwXEM
— CCI (@CCI_India) January 20, 2021
In October last year, Aditya Birla Fashion's board had approved plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing a 7.8 per cent stake on a preferential basis to Walmart-owned Flipkart Group. After the dilution of the 7.8 per cent stake, the promoter and promoter group companies of ABFRL will hold around 55.13 per cent stake.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing branded apparels, footwear and accessories, through its retail stores, multi-brand outlets, departmental stores, online retail platforms and e-commerce marketplaces, across India.
FIPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flipkart Private Limited (FPL), and FPL belongs to Walmart Group.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Dharwad accident: Eleven dead, six injured in tempo traveller, tipper truck collision
Six of the injured, including the driver of the tipper truck, were shifted to Hubli’s KIMS Hospital for treatment
Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches prices leaked ahead of official launch on 19 January
According to the Amazfit website, both the upcoming models will be priced at Rs 9,999.
Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds with IPX4 sweat resistance, 22-hr battery life launched in India
While the buds have an inherent 6-hour battery life, the case offers an additional 16 hours of charging for extended use.