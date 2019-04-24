CBS suspends search for CEO, says Ianniello to stay till December 31

(Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Tuesday decided to suspend its search for a chief executive officer and said acting CEO Joseph Ianniello will continue in his role till the end of the year.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

